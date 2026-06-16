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DeSoto County residents with special needs encouraged to register with shelter ahead of peak hurricane season

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published June 16, 2026 at 7:02 AM EDT
The impact of hurricanes in Southwest Florida.

The Florida Department of Health in DeSoto County urges residents who have a disability or special needs that require assistance but not hospitalization, to register with the Florida Special Needs Shelter Registry prior to the peak of hurricane season — mid-August through mid-October.

After registration is completed, the person or caretaker of those with special needs will be contacted to ensure the needs can be met. Registration allows the local emergency management officials to quickly assist those with special needs during an emergency.

When activated, the special needs shelter is at South Florida State College DeSoto Campus, 2251 NE Turner Ave., Arcadia.

Hurricane kit for special needs shelter

If you are eligible for a special needs shelter, your kit should include:

  • List of medications and dosage
  • A 30-day supply of medications
  • Vital medical equipment for those who may be electrically or oxygen dependent
  • Backup energy sources for essential medical equipment
  • Any special dietary needs or food
  • Personal information including photo ID, insurance card, list of emergency contacts, and your primary care provider’s contact information

After completing the Florida Special Needs Registry, additional information will be provided to you by your local emergency management agency regarding evacuation and sheltering options available.

Go to https://snr.flhealthresponse.com/ to register

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Human Interest WGCU NewsHurricane Season 2026DeSoto County
Eileen Kelley
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