© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Rise Up, Sing Out Fort Myers' watch party will livestream national 90-minute concert

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 12, 2026 at 1:07 PM EDT

"Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment" — an evening of music, community, and action — will be hosted by the Committee for the First Amendment in Fort Myers at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 90-minute livestream local watch party event will feature musicians and others including Jane Fonda, Patti Smith, Bette Midler, Rufus Wainwright, Joy Reid, Wilson Cruz, Broadway Inspirational Voices, and more.

The livestream site is at 3949 Evans Ave., Suite 109, in Fort Myers.

For more information go to https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/963092/?

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Human Interest WGCU NewsNo Kings ProtestProtest
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU