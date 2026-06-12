'Rise Up, Sing Out Fort Myers' watch party will livestream national 90-minute concert

"Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment" — an evening of music, community, and action — will be hosted by the Committee for the First Amendment in Fort Myers at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 90-minute livestream local watch party event will feature musicians and others including Jane Fonda, Patti Smith, Bette Midler, Rufus Wainwright, Joy Reid, Wilson Cruz, Broadway Inspirational Voices, and more.

The livestream site is at 3949 Evans Ave., Suite 109, in Fort Myers.

For more information go to https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/963092/?

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