Community Cooperative collects 20,000 pounds of peanut butter and jelly in annual drive

20,000 pounds should make a lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

That’s how much PB & J Community Cooperative collected in its annual “Spread the Love” competition, which made winners out of teams from a local business, a church, a large community, a small community and a school in Southwest Florida. They were among 65 teams participating.

In the annual competition, the team from Real Tours of Fort Myers won the business category. Gateway Trinity Lutheran Church won in the church category. Pelican Preserve won among large communities, while Pointe Royale Condos won among small communities. The school that collected the most to fight childhood hunger was Evangelical Christian School.

Donations collected through the campaign will support Community Cooperative’s hunger-relief programs serving children and families facing food insecurity across Southwest Florida, including their Community Market on Demand and Mobile Food Pantries programs.

For more information or to get involved with a food drive, contact Events@CommunityCooperative.com

