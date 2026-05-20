Postal food drive in Punta Gorda breaks record with nearly 95,000 pounds of food

This year’s annual postal food drive in Punta Gorda shattered previous records, collecting just under 95,000 pounds of non-perishable food — a milestone never before achieved in the history of the drive or the broader community.

The annual USPS “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive took place on Saturday, May 9. Postal workers across Punta Gorda collected non-perishable food left by community members at their mailboxes, delivering them directly to the St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart Conference food pantry.

This achievement was made possible by the dedication of 120 people who gave their time and energy to the effort. Participants included U.S. Postal Service employees, Vincentian volunteers, and community members who worked tirelessly to pick up, deliver, sort, box, and store the donations.

Workers sort food from the recent drive.

Work continues now, with volunteers still sorting and boxing donated items to prepare them for distribution. St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart Conference hopes that these donations will support families in need through October.

“Every can, every box, every bag makes a real difference in someone’s life,” said Jerry Presseller, president of the St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart Conference. “This community has shown up in an extraordinary way, and we are so grateful to every postal worker, every volunteer, and every neighbor who left a bag at their mailbox.”

About the USPS “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive

The National Association of Letter Carriers’ “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive is one of the nation’s largest single-day food drives, held annually on the second Saturday of May. Letter carriers collect non-perishable food donations left by residents near their mailboxes and deliver them to local food banks and pantries.

About St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart Conference

The St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart Conference serves individuals and families in need in the Punta Gorda area through its food pantry and other charitable programs. Rooted in the Catholic tradition of charity, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul works person-to-person to provide assistance and hope to those in need.