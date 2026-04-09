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Swimsuit edition photo shoot puts Southwest Florida in the spotlight

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published April 9, 2026 at 12:44 PM EDT
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Sophie Cunningham and Napheesa Collier were photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island. All three are new to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.
Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Sophie Cunningham and Napheesa Collier were photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island. All three are new to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.

Although the models definitely upstage the scenery, seven women were photographed on the beaches of Southwest Florida for the 2026 Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.

They were photographed on Captiva and Sanibel islands, Pine Island Sound and Cayo Costa State Park.

The models come from backgrounds in sports, fashion and reality TV.

Among those photographed were track and field star Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, and WNBA standouts Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier. All three make their debuts in this year’s magazine.

The shoot took place in January.
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Human Interest WGCU NewsSportsCaptivaSanibelPine Island
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