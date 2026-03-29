Lee County operating ninth ‘Donated Not Wasted’ campaign to help fight hunger

Lee County Solid Waste is hosting its ninth annual “Donated not Wasted” food rescue campaign, a three-week initiative aimed at reducing food waste while helping residents facing food insecurity across the county.

The recently launched campaign, which is running now through April 6, encourages seasonal residents and year-round community members to donate unopened, nonperishable food items before leaving Southwest Florida for the summer. Donations can be dropped off at more than 20 collection sites and are distributed through partner organizations, including the Harry Chapin Food Bank, to individuals and families in need.

Since its inception in 2017, the campaign has diverted more than 38,000 pounds of food from disposal and provided approximately 32,000 meals to people experiencing food insecurity in Lee County, according to Kenny Howell, communications specialist for Lee County Solid Waste.

“The primary goal is to support those in the community facing food insecurity,” Howell said. “In doing so, we also help reduce food waste from entering the waste stream. It’s important to Lee County because we are helping those in our community and reducing food waste.”

High-demand donation items include canned meats and fish, peanut butter, rice, cereal, pasta, soups and canned fruits and vegetables. These are staples that can be easily stored and distributed to families in need. Organizers say these items play a critical role in supporting local food banks and pantries during a time when demand remains high.

In addition to addressing hunger, the campaign also contributes to environmental sustainability efforts. Howell explained that when residents donate food instead of discarding it, those items are kept out of the waste stream. In Lee County, most household garbage, including food waste, is transported to a waste-to-energy facility in Buckingham, where it is incinerated to generate electricity.

“When residents donate nonperishable food items that might otherwise be discarded, those items are kept out of the waste stream and redirected to local families in need,” Howell said.

The initiative depends on collaboration among multiple organizations. Howell said partnerships with the Harry Chapin Food Bank, Waste Pro and various Lee County government departments are essential to the campaign’s success, helping to expand both its reach and its impact.

“Lee County Solid Waste couldn’t carry out the annual food rescue campaign without the support of our partners,” Howell said. “Each group helps expand the campaign’s impact.”

Organizers emphasize that every contribution matters, regardless of size. Howell encouraged residents who may be unsure about donating to participate in any way they can.

“Even the smallest item is valuable and adds up toward achieving a larger goal,” he said. “If you do not have a food item to donate, just a donation of one dollar can provide enough for two healthy meals.”

For those involved in organizing the campaign, the results are a powerful motivator to continue the effort each year.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to make a difference right here in the community,” Howell said. “There’s nothing like seeing thousands of pounds of food collected and knowing it will support so many families in need.”

Residents can drop off donations at designated parks, recreation centers, libraries and other public facilities throughout Lee County. Officials say the campaign offers a simple but meaningful way for community members to reduce waste while supporting their neighbors.

Support provided by the Franklin R. Edwards Memorial Fellowship. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.