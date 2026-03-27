Water line break at Children's Museum of Naples closes site through the weekend

The closure at the Children's Museum of Naples has been extended through the weekend due to cleanup efforts.

The museum was closed Friday after a water line break. Museum officials said safety reasons are the cause of the extended shutdown.

Officials said a reopening notice will be posted on the museum’s social media sites.

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