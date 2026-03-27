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Human Interest

Water line break at Children's Museum of Naples closes site through the weekend

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published March 27, 2026 at 6:17 PM EDT

The closure at the Children's Museum of Naples has been extended through the weekend due to cleanup efforts.

The museum was closed Friday after a water line break. Museum officials said safety reasons are the cause of the extended shutdown.

Officials said a reopening notice will be posted on the museum’s social media sites.

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Human Interest WGCU NewsChildrenNaplesCollier County
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