FGCU athletic program celebrates new Buckingham Golf Learning Center

Florida Gulf Coast University is marking a new milestone with the opening of the Buckingham Golf Learning Center, a facility designed to enhance hands-on training for students in the PGA Golf Management program.

The center, at the university’s Buckingham property, is expected to open soon to students. It will initially be used for golf instruction classes during the spring term, with plans to become fully operational in the fall.

FGCU’s PGA Golf Management program is one of only 16 in the nation accredited by the Professional Golfers’ Association and the only one in Florida. University officials said the new facility reflects years of growth, from early classes held in modular classrooms to the addition of indoor labs and now a dedicated outdoor training space.

The Buckingham Golf Learning Center includes a driving range and short-game training area, giving students opportunities to develop both their playing skills and their coaching techniques in a real-world environment.

University leaders said the project represents seven years of planning and investment aimed at providing students with a competitive edge as they enter the workforce.

Officials also noted that the Buckingham site may continue to expand, with future plans to increase experiential learning opportunities and potentially involve FGCU Athletics.

The opening event also recognized Tara McKenna, who leads the PGA Golf Management program. She received a Professional Development Award from the South Florida PGA for her contributions to the Southwest Florida golf community.

University officials expressed appreciation for those involved in developing the new facility and highlighted the center as a step forward in strengthening FGCU’s academic programs.

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