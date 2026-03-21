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Cessna crashes on takeoff attempt Saturday on Upper Captiva; five in plane said unhurt

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published March 21, 2026 at 2:29 PM EDT
A plane crashed as it attempted takeoff from an air strip on Upper Captiva Saturday.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A plane crashed as it attempted takeoff from an air strip on Upper Captiva Saturday.

A Cessna Stationair HD plane crashed on take-off from the Salty Approach Air Strip on the northern tip of Upper Captiva Saturday.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said there were five onboard the craft, but none were injured.

The FAA is investigating.

The plane veered off the runway around 9 a.m. and into a stand of brush, causing damage to the wings, wheels and other areas.

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