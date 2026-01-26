Local counties open cold-weather shelters, stations

Due to the upcoming expected cold weather, The Salvation Army of Fort Myers will be opening its Center of Hope at 2400 Edison Avenue as a temporary warming station and shelter in coordination with Lee County partner agencies.

The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope located at 2400 Edison Avenue will be open as a warming station and shelter for a week, from Monday, Jan. 26 through Monday, Feb. 2. The Salvation Army will provide a limited number of single beds on a first-come, first-served basis for individuals seeking relief from cold weather conditions. Individuals in need of shelter are encouraged to arrive for intake on those days, between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 2400 Edison Ave., Fort Myers.

Due to the multiple cold weather emergencies this season, The Salvation Army is in need of pillows and blankets to serve our neighbors in need. Donations of new pillows and blankets are requested for our shelter and can be dropped off at 2400 Edison Avenue this week between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the warming station or to learn how you can support The Salvation Army’s efforts, contact David Asselin at 239-285-7725 or visit https://fortmyers.salvationarmyflorida.org.

Elsewhere in Lee County:



Monday, Jan. 26, through Friday, Jan. 30 : Housing, Outreach and Treatment (HOT) teams will be in the community connecting with individuals experiencing homelessness to provide resources and distribute cold-weather supplies, including jackets, socks, blankets and hand warmers.

Housing, Outreach and Treatment (HOT) teams will be in the community connecting with individuals experiencing homelessness to provide resources and distribute cold-weather supplies, including jackets, socks, blankets and hand warmers. Tuesday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 1: LeeTran will provide Warming Buses at the locations listed below.

6 a.m. - 8 a.m., Rosa Parks Transfer Station (2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers, FL 33919) 6 a.m. - 10 a.m., Lehigh Acres Park & Ride (1121 Village Lakes Blvd., Lehigh Acres, FL 33972) 6 a.m. - 10 a.m., Cape Coral Transfer Station (820 S.E. 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904)

LeeTran will provide Warming Buses at the locations listed below. Tuesday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 30 : Mobile Warming Stations will be available at the locations listed below and will distribute cold weather supplies, including jackets, socks, blankets, and hand warmers.

8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lions Park (2550 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901) 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Rosa Parks Transfer Station (2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers, FL 33919) 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Edison Mall Transfer Station (4125 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901) 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., South Fort Myers Transfer Station (13182 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907)

: Mobile Warming Stations will be available at the locations listed below and will distribute cold weather supplies, including jackets, socks, blankets, and hand warmers. Tuesday, Jan. 27, through Saturday, Jan. 31: Warming Stations will be open at the locations listed below.

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fort Myers Regional Library (2450 First St. Fort Myers, FL 33901) 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., North Fort Myers Library/Parks and Recreation (2001 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903)

Warming Stations will be open at the locations listed below. Tuesday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 30: Warming Stations will be open at the locations listed below.

8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Dunbar United Way Resiliency Hub at Community Cooperative (3429 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916) 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tice United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries (5100 Tice St., Fort Myers, FL 33905) 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Harlem Heights United Way Resiliency Hub at The Heights Center (15570 Hagie Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908) 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries (1499 SW. Pine Island Rd. Cape Coral, FL 33991) 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sanibel United Way Resiliency Hub at F.I.S.H of Sanibel-Captiva (2422 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957) 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Cape Coral Caring Center (1420 SE. 47th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33904)

Warming Stations will be open at the locations listed below. Tuesday, Jan. 27, through Thursday, Jan. 29: Warming Stations will be open at the locations listed below.

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pine Island United Way Resiliency Hub at Beacon of Hope (5090 Doug Taylor Circle, St. James City, FL 33956)

Warming Stations will be open at the locations listed below. Tuesday, Jan. 27: Warming Stations will be open at the locations listed below.

8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., Pine Manor United Way Resiliency Hub - Pine Manor Improvement Association (5547 10th Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907) 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., East Fort Myers United Way Resiliency Hub - Children's Advocacy Center of SWFL (4040 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, Fl 33916)

Warming Stations will be open at the locations listed below. Wednesday, Jan. 28, and Thursday, Jan. 29: Warming Stations will be open at the locations listed below.

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., South Fort Myers United Way Resiliency Hub at Jewish Family Services (9701 Commerce Center Court, Fort Myers, FL 33908) 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., East Fort Myers United Way Resiliency Hub - Children's Advocacy Center of SWFL (4040 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, Fl 33916)

Warming Stations will be open at the locations listed below. Thursday, Jan. 29, and Friday, Jan. 30: Warming Stations will be open at the locations listed below.

8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., Pine Manor United Way Resiliency Hub - Pine Manor Improvement Association (5547 10th Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907)

Warming Stations will be open at the locations listed below.

Lee County Human & Veteran Services’ (HVS) Reach app, which is a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play is another way individuals experiencing homelessness can garner information. App users should sign up to receive push alerts to receive timely updates.

Lee County’s coordinated entry phone line is available to connect individuals to services and resources. Call 239-533-7996 or visit www.leegov.com/dhs.

Lee County Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Management staff is monitoring the cold temperatures and encourages residents to monitor updates from the National Weather Service.

The Salvation Army will also open a cold weather shelter at its Manatee County location, 1204 14th St. W., Bradenton, with check-in beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 26, and Tuesday, Jan. 27.

In addition, Under One Roof, located at 407 57th Ave E., Bradenton, will open early to provide shelter for women in need during the cold weather. The women-only facility will open its doors at 2:45 p.m., earlier than its normal 3 p.m. check-in time.

Transportation to Under One Roof and the Salvation Army will be available through Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT), at 2:30 p.m., from Turning Points, located at 701 17th Ave W, Bradenton.

Turning Points also will be open to provide warmth and coffee during the cold weather.

Residents are encouraged to help spread the word to anyone who may need a warm, safe place during the cold temperatures.

For more information on Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org.

