Rekindling a love for reading in Southwest Florida

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Samuel Brucker
Published January 25, 2026 at 6:17 AM EST

Following a lengthy 14-month renovation, Lee County's South County Regional Library reopened to bookworms across Southwest Florida. The return couldn’t come at a better time, since reading among Floridians has been on the decline.

According to a recent study by the National Endowment of Arts, fewer than half of American adults read a book for enjoyment in the past year. As WGCU’s Samuel Brucker reports, the return of a local library brings hope to parents that the itch to keep reading will spark a new joy for literature in their children.

