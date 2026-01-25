Rekindling a love for reading in Southwest Florida

Following a lengthy 14-month renovation, Lee County's South County Regional Library reopened to bookworms across Southwest Florida. The return couldn’t come at a better time, since reading among Floridians has been on the decline.

According to a recent study by the National Endowment of Arts, fewer than half of American adults read a book for enjoyment in the past year. As WGCU’s Samuel Brucker reports, the return of a local library brings hope to parents that the itch to keep reading will spark a new joy for literature in their children.

