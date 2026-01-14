© 2026 WGCU News
A family dynasty of swamp buggy racing

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Janine Zeitlin
Published January 14, 2026 at 7:17 AM EST

For over 75 years... The Swamp Buggy Race has been an annual tradition in Naples. Originally designed to help navigate through the hardened terrain and murky bogs... The Swamp Buggy has evolved into a thrilling competition.

As a preview to the upcoming WGCU documentary "Swamp Buggy Fever"... Janine Zeitlin introduces us to one family who has spent generations capturing the checkered flag.

Tags
Human Interest WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusSwamp BuggiesSwamp BuggyCollier CountyNaplesDocumentary
