A family dynasty of swamp buggy racing

For over 75 years... The Swamp Buggy Race has been an annual tradition in Naples. Originally designed to help navigate through the hardened terrain and murky bogs... The Swamp Buggy has evolved into a thrilling competition.

As a preview to the upcoming WGCU documentary "Swamp Buggy Fever"... Janine Zeitlin introduces us to one family who has spent generations capturing the checkered flag.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.