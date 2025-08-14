Fort Myers Make-A-Wish teen is recipient of 170,000th Disney Wish

Tech-savvy 13-year-old Madison had one wish — to learn all about the science behind Disney theme parks from the very Imagineers who create them.

While undergoing treatment for leukemia, Madison (Maddie) read “The Imagineering Story” and watched “Behind the Attraction” on Disney+. This inspired her wish to meet the Imagineers who bring the parks to life, and one day become an Imagineer herself.

On July 17, a day after touring the Walt Disney Imagineering campus in Glendale, Calif., two especially magical moments collided: Madison joined Imagineers to see their work come to life during her first trip to Disneyland Resort while the original Disney park celebrated its 70th anniversary.

During Madison’s wish, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro and Make-A-Wish America President and CEO Leslie Motter made a surprise appearance to celebrate Madison as Disney’s 170,000th wish kid, marking a historic milestone for Disney and Make-A-Wish.

“We are honored so many Make-A-Wish kids choose Disney,” D’Amaro said. “Our Imagineers were thrilled to show Madison how they bring our stories to life in our parks. Fulfilling her wish on the 70th anniversary of Disneyland made the moment even more special.”

“Disney has supported Make-A-Wish from the very beginning, and now 45 years later, we are making a greater impact together than ever before,” said Leslie Motter, President and CEO, Make-A-Wish America. “170,000 wishes granted is a testament to the company’s steadfast commitment to delivering hope and joy when it’s needed most to wish kids and their families around the world.”

Highlights of Madison’s exclusive VIP tour at WDI included a special Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance panel hosted by five Imagineers, where she learned about the attraction’s cutting-edge technology and creative process.

She also met with Imagineers who shared insights about their work in ride technology, Audio-Animatronics figures, and Disney Live Entertainment. Madison was even able to explore the rich history of Imagineering and Disneyland Resort through sketches and archives at the Imagineering Resource Center.

The next day at Disneyland, Imagineers hosted Madison and her family for a full day of fun. After a special walkthrough of Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure Park, the attraction she was the most excited to experience, the family visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where she was once again surprised by D’Amaro - this time joined by Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum and the BDX Droids.

Madison later had the chance to ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run with Imagineers who worked on the attractions. The trip culminated with Madison’s recognition during The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade and a memorable tour of Walt Disney’s apartment on Main Street, U.S.A, where she was presented with a special autograph book signed by Imagineers.

“Meeting the Imagineers felt like something out of a dream,” said Madison. “I want to bring joy to people like they do.