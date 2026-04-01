New affordable rental housing project breaks ground for Immokalee workers

Some 80 new apartment rental units will be available within a year in a new affordable workplace housing development in Immokalee.

Casa San Juan Diego is a combined effort by the Diocese of Venice in Florida and National Development of America, a Fort Myers-based developer that specializes in affordable and workforce housing.

The project will add 80 brand-new rental units to the community, providing housing for qualified residents who earn up to 60% of the average median income and work in Immokalee.

“Casa San Juan Diego represents both progress and celebration, the culmination of a vision that began many years ago with the Diocese of Venice, Immokalee Community Redevelopment Agency, Collier County Housing Authority, and the Collier County Board of County Commissioners to bring quality, affordable housing to hardworking families in this community,” said John Raymond, director of real estate for National Development of America. “We’re proud to see our first project in Immokalee come to life and deliver housing that strengthens local families and neighborhoods.”

The Casa San Juan Diego groundbreaking ceremony was attended by officials from the Diocese of Venice in Florida and National Development of America, as well as Collier County Commissioner Bill McDaniel.

National Development and the Diocese of Venice first embarked on this project in 2020 to address the critical shortage of quality, affordable rental housing in Southwest Florida. Casa San Juan Diego is expected to be completed by early 2027.

“Affordable housing takes commitment, creativity and collaboration,” said Raymond. “This milestone shows what can be achieved when faith, leadership and the public and private sectors come together with a shared purpose. We look forward to welcoming families to Casa San Juan Diego in the near future.”

National Development of America is a Fort Myers-based developer that specializes in affordable and workforce housing. The company is actively developing housing communities in Florida, Louisiana and Texas, and coordinates general contracting and property management for all of its developments. Learn more at national-development.com.

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