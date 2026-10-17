More than 1.5 million pounds of meat, poultry products recalled nationwide

More than 1.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat food products distributed nationwide are being recalled due to temperature abuse during storage.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says Kayem Foods of Massachusetts is recalling 1,584,361 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.

The food items are being recalled under a Class I - high or medium risk category. This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a retail customer complaint regarding warm product temperatures at point of delivery on October 1, 2026.

File/WGCU Kayem Foods Inc., a Chelsea, Mass. establishment, is recalling approximately 1,584,361 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products because they may have experienced temperature abuse during storage, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

These items were shipped to retail, wholesale club and foodservice locations across the United States and Hong Kong. In Florida, Publix is one of a number of outlets that have carried Kayem products.

The RTE meat and poultry products items were produced approximately March 31, 2026, to Oct. 7, 2026.

The following products, of various weights, are subject to recall: Recall 026-2026 product labels.

View the list of products and UPC code numbers for products distributed from the Chelsea, Mass., location.

The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers “EST. M/P 7839,” “EST. P 20935A” and “EST. M 9520” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a retail customer complaint regarding warm product temperatures at point of delivery on October 1, 2026. The establishment investigated and determined that they stored various RTE meat and poultry products in a warehouse cooler that experienced temperature deviations.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

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