Helping kids accept classmates with feeding tubes

Nearly 200,000 children in the U.S. rely on tube feeding, according to research from the University of Minnesota. Their classmates can learn how to interact with someone who eats their meals differently.

Gerard Minor is a Physician Assistant with a specialty in Pediatric Gastroenterology and nutrition. He says that honesty is the best policy.

"I think being honest and just being open about the fact that, this child has a feeding disorder and because of that, there's a feeding tube in place. Describe what that is, and then wait for age-appropriate questions to come back, and answer them as honestly and truthfully as possible," said Minor.

Once children get used to their differences and can focus on other qualities, the atmosphere will be more comfortable for everyone involved.

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