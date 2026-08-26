Another measles case appears in Collier County this week

A new case of measles was confirmed Wednesday in Collier County. The case occurred in Immokalee and was reported by the Healthcare Network, a nonprofit organization that provides care in the area.

Although school vaccination requirements remain in place, public school kindergartners in Collier County have a vaccination rate around 89%, which is below the rate of 95% needed to provide herd immunity against the highly contagious disease.

The American Academy of Pediatrics maintains that the measles, mumps and rubella vaccination is safe and effective. The MMR vaccine is available at no cost to Collier County residents at these locations:

Naples

3339 Tamiami Trail East

239-252-8207

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Immokalee

419 N. First St.

239-252-7300

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.