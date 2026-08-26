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Another measles case appears in Collier County this week

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published August 26, 2026 at 8:37 PM EDT

A new case of measles was confirmed Wednesday in Collier County. The case occurred in Immokalee and was reported by the Healthcare Network, a nonprofit organization that provides care in the area.

Although school vaccination requirements remain in place, public school kindergartners in Collier County have a vaccination rate around 89%, which is below the rate of 95% needed to provide herd immunity against the highly contagious disease.

The American Academy of Pediatrics maintains that the measles, mumps and rubella vaccination is safe and effective. The MMR vaccine is available at no cost to Collier County residents at these locations:

Naples
3339 Tamiami Trail East
239-252-8207
8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Immokalee
419 N. First St.
239-252-7300
8 a.m.-5 p.m.

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Health WGCU NewsMeaslesCollier County
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
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