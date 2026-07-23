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Children born prematurely may struggle in school

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published July 23, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT
Bakken Museum

A child born prematurely is more likely to underachieve in the early school years, according to a study of 16,000 children in England.

Of children born before32 weeks, 57 percent were not ready for school at age 5. Those born at 23-24 weeks were up to three times more likely to miss expected development milestones as those born at 31 weeks.

A full-term birth is 39 to 41 weeks.

The study, which was published in JAMA Network Open, also found that children born in areas with the least resources had up to twice the risk of underachievement, compared with those born in areas with the most resources.

One co-author of the study commented that social and financial disadvantages had an impact on achievement that is comparable to severe brain injury.

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Health WGCU NewsPremature Births
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
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