Dog and cat adoption fees reduced through the weekend
There are a few days left to adopt a pet for a reduced fee in Collier County.
Adoption fees for eligible adult dogs and cats from Patty Baker Humane Society Naples are currently reduced to $70 or less. The fee includes spay/neuter surgery, a registered microchip, and a starter bag of dog food.
The last day for the reduced rate is Sunday, July 26.
Visit the main shelter location at 370 Airport-Pulling Road North, from11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or the von Arx Adoption Centerat 2400-7 Immokalee Road, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
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