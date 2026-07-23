Dog and cat adoption fees reduced through the weekend

There are a few days left to adopt a pet for a reduced fee in Collier County.

Adoption fees for eligible adult dogs and cats from Patty Baker Humane Society Naples are currently reduced to $70 or less. The fee includes spay/neuter surgery, a registered microchip, and a starter bag of dog food.

PBNHS Baker is available for adoption at Patty Baker Naples Humane Society.

The last day for the reduced rate is Sunday, July 26.

Visit the main shelter location at 370 Airport-Pulling Road North, from11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or the von Arx Adoption Centerat 2400-7 Immokalee Road, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

PBNHS Sasha is available for adoption at the Patty Baker Naples Humane Society.

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