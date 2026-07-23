Cyclosporiasis cases surge in Florida; Lee reports 16 cases, second highest in state

Confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis continue to increase. Since May first, the Florida Department of Health has reported 158 cases, as of their latest update posted July 18.

Infections caused by the cyclospora parasite can cause severe diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Cyclospora infections have been reported in 36 Florida counties including the second-highest number of cases in the state at 16 cases in Lee County — Miami-Dade County lead the state with 33 cases. There were also two cases each in Collier, Highlands, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Since May 1, 2026, the CDC has received reports of 4,173 laboratory-confirmed domestic cases of cyclosporiasis and is aware of more than 7,400 additional cases that are not yet laboratory confirmed and require further investigation and analysis. Many of the additional cases have been reported by Michigan and Ohio.

Since May first, there have been more than 300 hospitalizations nationwide, with no deaths reported.

CDC's surveillance updates do not include probable cases. State data may include probable and confirmed cases, resulting in higher case counts than what CDC reports. CDC is working closely with states to update numbers as additional cases are confirmed.

CDC is also investigating multiple clusters of Cyclospora cases, including one multistate outbreak affecting 5 states linked to iceberg lettuce.

State health officials have not confirmed whether Florida's cases are positively linked to the current outbreak.

The best way to avoid getting sick is to avoid foods connected to the outbreak, and thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables before eating, cutting into, or cooking them.

On July 17, Taylor Farms recalled iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico. The recall includes iceberg lettuce sold at retail stores and served in restaurants. It also includes other recalled products distributed to food service customers. A list of products is included in the recall notice.

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