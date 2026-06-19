Lee County offers heat-related assistance to the unhoused and other vulnerable populations

Lee County Human & Veteran Services, LeeTran, the Lee County Library System – as well as other partners – are offering heat-related assistance to people experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations.

Lee County Transit (LeeTran) will have buses at three locations for people to board and sit in air conditioning. They will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Wednesday, June 24, at these locations:

Lehigh Acres Park & Ride at 1121 Village Lakes Blvd., Lehigh Acres

Cape Coral Transfer Station at 820 S.E. 47th Terrace, Cape Coral

Merchants Crossing Transfer Station, near the Applebee’s at 15151 N. Cleveland Ave, North Fort Myers



The Lee County Library System is welcoming individuals in need of air conditioning at two of its libraries:

Fort Myers Regional Library at 2450 First St., Fort Myers; hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

North Fort Myers Public Library, 2001 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers; hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Additionally, the county’s Housing, Outreach and Treatment (HOT) teams are in the community connecting with individuals experiencing homelessness to provide resources and distribute hot-weather supplies, including drinking water and cooling wraps.

The Lee County Human & Veteran Services’ (HVS) Reach app, which is a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, is a way individuals experiencing homelessness can garner information about heat-relief related services available to them. App users should sign up to receive push alerts to receive timely updates.

Lee County’s coordinated entry phone line is available to connect individuals to services and resources. Call 239-533-7996 or visit www.leegov.com/dhs.

In general, Lee County Government encourages residents to watch for updates from the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov/tbw/ as well as to monitor local meteorologists’ reports during these extreme heat conditions.

Lee County Human & Veteran Services will continue to monitor weather conditions with Lee County Emergency Management staff. The county will work with its nonprofit partners to leverage additional heat-relief related services as necessary. Additional updates will be provided via the Reach app, social media and leegov.com as they become available.

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