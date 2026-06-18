Veteran benefits seminar to be held in Bradenton

Military veterans with questions about the benefits they earned, or any claims and appeals processes, can come to a seminar on Tuesday in Bradenton. Veterans should bring ID, their social security number, and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. The seminar is free and sponsored by the nonprofit called Disabled American Veterans, or DAV.org. The seminar takes place 10 AM to 12 noon on Tuesday, June 23.

Location:

DAV Manatee County #18

111 63rd Ave East

Bradenton, Florida 34203

To learn more about DAV and their services available to veterans, please visit DAV.org.

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