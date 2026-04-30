Collier County goes two weeks with no new measles cases

Collier County has now been free of new measles cases for the two-week period ending April 25. This is the most recent data the state has made public.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the state has had 149 cases so far in 2026. 107 of those cases were in Collier County.

Measles was considered eradicated in 2000, but a widespread lack of measles vaccination has created a new vulnerability to the disease.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent measles is through the safe and effective MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine.

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