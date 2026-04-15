New opioid settlement cold bring cash to communities impacted by opioid crisis

The opioid epidemic is an on-going public health crisis affecting millions across the United States over the past two decades.

A number of manufactures and opioid manufacturers and distributers have been taken to task over the last few years because of it.

Hendry County government attorney Matthew Raulerson informed the board of commissioners recently of a new settlement involving six regional opioid distributers and dispensers.

He encouraged the county to participant in the case to help abate the crisis locally: “The pool of money is a little over $96 million. I would recommend it. It is going to be spent on the same things – items addressing the opioid crisis.”

The commissioners voted to part in the settlement. How much money it will get remains to be seen. Funds can be used to purchase drugs such as Naloxone which can reverse and opioid overdose. Funds can also be used to provide treatment and recovery support service to those suppering opioid addiction.

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