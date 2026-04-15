Glades to ask voters if they want to shell out addtional cash to beef up fire and EMS services; just two people work a shift

It’s only been in the last few years that the Glades County Fire and Rescue has been able to staff emergency workers around the clock. And the paid workforce is small — super small -- with just two people on any given day or night.



This small workforce could grow if the county commission agrees to assess the residents with a non-ad valorem tax. The assesment money would help pay for the additional bodies and possibly equipment needed to beef-up its fire and emergency services protection.

Government leaders don’t know if that will mean asking residents to come up with a few hundred dollars or much more until a study is done.

Regardless, the board of commissioners voted recently to put a question on the November ballot to gauge public opinion on a future assessment.

The vote is non-binding, meaning a majority no vote will not necessarily scuttle a plan to grow the emergency department.



A previous study on the same idea came away with a maximum $165 per resident charge. After numerous people spoke against the idea at a county commission meeting county backed off on the plan.

The board decided recently to not fund a study unless it decides to move forward with a growth plan.

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