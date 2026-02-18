© 2026 WGCU News
Lee Health offers chronic pain workshops

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published February 18, 2026 at 11:51 AM EST

Earlier this month, I spoke to Sharon Krispinsky, the coordinator for chronic health programs at Lee Health, on Gulf Coast Life. Here’s how she described the workshops available for chronic pain sufferers.

"Anyone over the age of 18 years of age could attend the workshops, and it's designed to provide about 13 different tools to self manage any chronic pain condition," said Krispinsky.

Please call 239-343-9264 for more information. Listen to the full discussion of the program.

