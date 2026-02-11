Lee Health offers courses for self-management of chronic pain

Today we hear about a program at Lee Health that helps sufferers of chronic pain. Sharon Krispinsky is the coordinator for Chronic Health programs at Lee Health and she joins us today. She will tell us about the self-management course that provides people with tools to care for their pain. Chronic pain conditions include arthritis, fibromyalgia, back pain, and migraines.

