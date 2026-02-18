© 2026 WGCU News
Collier County measles outbreak continues

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published February 18, 2026 at 2:30 PM EST

WGCU has been reporting on the measles outbreak in Collier County since it began. In our latest report, on February 10, Ave Maria University stated on its website that 49 of its students had been infected with measles since the beginning of the year.

The university has not responded to any media contact since the beginning of the outbreak, including the new contact they recently posted on their website.

Anthony Musingo, a physician’s assistant at the Mater Dei Clinic in AveMaria reports that that clinic has not seen any new measles cases for two weeks, and that none of the cases have jumped from the university to the communitythus far. The Mater Dei clinic is not affiliated with Ave Maria University.

The Florida Department of Health dashboard reports 46 measles cases in Collier County from the beginning of the year until February 7th, which is the latest data they are making public.

University of Florida, in Alachua County, reported two measles cases since the beginning of the year.

