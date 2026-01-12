© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vigil honors Florida children who drowned

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published January 12, 2026 at 4:51 PM EST
Holly Vingson-Ruiz (l.) and Paul DeMello (r.) release butterflies in Baker Park as part of the Twins Tot Vigil. Vingson-Ruiz's son drowned in 2018; DeMello's twin sons drowned in 2010.
Holly Vingson-Ruiz (l.) and Paul DeMello (r.) release butterflies in Baker Park as part of the Twins Tot Vigil. Vingson-Ruiz's son drowned in 2018; DeMello's twin sons drowned in 2010.

The 13thannual Twins Tot Vigil was held last Friday evening in Naples. Dr. Jim Mahon began the ceremony.

“This was a tough year for us in Collier County. In Florida, we’ve had 119 child drowning deaths, and we had three in Collier County, and that was way too many,” said Dr. Mahon.

2025 had the highest number of child drowning deaths recorded in the state. And drowning, which is completely preventable, is the highest cause of death for children ages 1 through 4.

At the vigil, first responders spoke about the importance of adults supervising children at all times while in water and learning CPR, teaching children to swim, and putting self-locking gates and alarms on pools.

Paul DeMello’s twin boys, Josh and Christian, drowned as infants in 2010. He stressed the need for legislation to protect children.

“We need help. And legislation would probably cut the drowning numbers in half. And you can definitely start at swimming pools.Two-thirds of our drownings have been happening in backyard swimming pools. Swimming pools without safety fences, without self-latching gates. Legislation could do something with that,” DeMello said.

At the event in Baker Park, parents, loved ones, first responders, and others observed candles in colorful containers painted with the names of children who drowned, as those names were read aloud. Butterflies representing the children were set free in the serene atmosphere of the park.

For more information about water safety, go to watersmartcollier.com.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Health WGCU NewsDrowning PreventionDrowningCollier County
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Environment
    Introduction to Loggerhead Shrikes when they are at their peak abundance in Florida
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    The Loggerhead Shrike is found in Florida year-round, but reaches its peak abundance in mid-winter with the arrival of more-northern migrant birds.Shrikes feed extensively on insects, small mammals, birds, reptiles and other prey that they capture on or near the ground. As snow begins to cover the ground to the north, shrikes head south – joining the human “snowbirds” and our resident non-migratory population of shrikes.Little is known of interactions between the migrant and the resident shrike populations – providing a difficult, probably long-term, research opportunity. Both resident and migrant shrikes occupy open habitats both in cities and in the country-side.Roadsides with close-cropped vegetation and bordering fences are favored sites because of the presence of road-killed or injured animals and the ease of seeing animals crossing the road.Their flight in pursuit of prey is often within 3-4 feet of the ground. This, of course also makes shrikes vulnerable to getting hit on the road. Thus far Loggerhead Shrikes remain across their continent-wide range, but they also remain very vulnerable.
  • Hundreds of people gathered at the Collier County Courthouse for a vigil for Renee Good on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, in Naples.
    Human Interest
    Protests held Saturday in Fort Myers, Naples to decry ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good
    Elizabeth Andarge, Amanda Whittamore
    The shooting of a Minneapolis woman and mother was the focus of protest events in Southwest Florida.
  • Matt Devitt at work at WUIB=NK. The long-time local weartherman was let go from the commercial television station this past week.
    Human Interest
    Popular WINK weatherman Matt Devitt let go; many supporters comment via social media posts
    WGCU Staff
    He has been cited as helping save lives during some of the worst weather in Southwest Florida history. One of the area's top weather forecasters, Matt Devitt, has been let go from his position at WINK News.