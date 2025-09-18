Mammography bus will offer no- and low-cost mammograms

The Department of Health in Collier County will host a 3D mobile mammography bus for no- and low-cost mammograms. The bus will be available to women in the community on Sept. 23 and Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be located at the main office of the Colllier County Department of Health.

To be eligible, women must:



Be between the ages of 40 and 64.

Have a household income less than or equal to 200% of the federal poverty level (for 2025, the income threshold for a family of four is $64,300 annually).

Have no health insurance to cover the visit.

To book an appointment, go to 3dmobilemammography.com or call 844-546-5871. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

