Beyond dental: The health concerns over fluoride in water

WGCU
Published May 22, 2025

The discussion on health concerns with fluoride primarily deals with dental concerns. But what other health risks potentially come from fluoride in water? Dr. Ashley Malin, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at The University of Florida, has been the lead on multiple studies looking at the impact on fluoridated water on adolescents. She talks about her findings about sleep issues and ADHA from consumption of the mineral.

Health WGCU NewsFluorideWaterWater ManagementClean WaterGovernor Ron DeSantisGov. Ron DeSantisFloridaUniversity of Florida
WGCU News
