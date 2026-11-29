Editor's note: This story was originally published by The Florida Trib.

A magistrate judge this month sharply rebuked federal prosecutors in Orlando for publishing a press release boasting about immigration fraud charges against 13 defendants that “appears to both contain a false assertion” and violate local court rules.

The magistrate judge’s concern came in the context of the language used at the end of the press release, which referenced a Homeland Security Task Force’s mission of “Protecting the American People Against Invasion” and listed its focus on criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings.

The 13 defendants, however, were not charged with any of these crimes. They were accused of conspiring to defraud clients seeking immigration assistance through a company called Legacy Imigra Solutions.

On Nov. 3, U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel C. Irick ordered the prosecutors in the Orlando office of the Middle District of Florida to identify by name everyone responsible for the press release and explain why they shouldn’t be sanctioned for it.

Not only did the release disclose defendants’ nationalities, which should not have been made public under local court rules, Irick wrote, but the information was also false: two defendants are naturalized U.S. citizens, and another is from neither Brazil nor Cuba. The release identified the 13 defendants as foreign nationals from both countries.

There “is no basis to provide incorrect or false or materially misleading information about the nationality of any criminal defendant in a public statement, especially when the information concerning foreign nationality is included for the purpose of aggravating the description of the charges,” he wrote.

The press release has since been taken down, though descriptions identifying the defendants as noncitizens from Brazil and Cuba still appear in local media coverage.

In their response to Irick, prosecutors apologized “to the Court for this serious oversight.”

In its Nov. 5 response, the prosecutors said that Assistant U.S. Attorney Hannah Watson had drafted the press release because the lead prosecutor, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Bianca Bansal, who was the person familiar with the case, was in a jury trial that day and did not review the draft before it was uploaded.

File / United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida Above, language used at the end of the press release boasting about immigration fraud charges that a magistrate judge this month sharply rebuked federal prosecutors in Orlando for publishing because it “appears to both contain a false assertion” and violate local court rules. The magistrate judge’s concern came in the context of the language used at the end of the press release, which referenced a Homeland Security Task Force’s mission of “Protecting the American People Against Invasion” and listed its focus on criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings.

Prosecutors said the inclusion of the defendants’ nationalities was unrelated to the Homeland Security Task Force language at the end of the release. That language, the government said, was boilerplate language provided by the Department of Justice for use in all cases investigated by the task force.

“The U.S. government, especially in this administration, has been making every effort to try to suggest that people who just happen to not be United States citizens are predisposed to engage in criminal activity,” immigration attorney Andrea Jacoski said, commenting on the language used to describe the Homeland Security Task Force.

Jacoski also mentioned this narrative reflects the administration’s efforts to justify its immigration enforcement and deportation practices as a strategy to target the worst possible criminals, which she argues is false.

“There isn’t really a strategy anymore. It’s all about just trying to get to this fictitious number he [The President] has been propping up to basically suggest that what they’re doing is justified in some way,” Jacoski said.

Watson and Bansal did not respond to a request for comment from The Trib about the press release.

The case centers on 13 defendants whom prosecutors accused of running Legacy Imigra Solutions LLC, which the indictment said provided “false, inaccurate and incomplete legal and immigration advice” to clients, mostly Brazilian nationals. Legacy is also accused of falsifying paperwork to obtain immigration status for its clients and then withholding important documents from clients until they paid extra fees.

“The government’s crackdown on immigration is creating more fraud, which the government, in turn, is using to justify cracking down even harder. It shows that their purpose is to go after immigrants in any way possible, even when the immigrants themselves are victims,” said immigration attorney John Barry.

Barry said the case should be understood in the context of an immigration system that is increasingly difficult to navigate, arguing that restrictive policies have made immigrants more vulnerable to fraudulent legal service providers. Barry said looking at the case through that lens tells a very different story from the one the government presented in the indictment.

“This is a transnational criminal organization that was defrauding people of millions and millions of dollars. By focusing on blaming immigrants, you overlook the fact that this is a perfect storm created by policy, and that will continue to ravage our communities. You’re not going to see less of this. You’re going to see more of it,” Barry said.

After reviewing the government’s response, Irick discharged the order to show cause, explicitly finding that the press release was inaccurate and violated local rule. He noted, however, that his decision did not prevent the judges overseeing the cases from addressing the issues raised in his original order.

Zoe Millán is a journalist and graduate of the M.S. at Columbia School of Journalism and a summer 2026 fellow with The Florida Trib. You can reach Zoe at zoe.millan@floridatrib.org.