With Florida’s 2026 black bear hunt planned December 5–27, the hunt is again seeing differing opinions from Florida residents on its potential impact on the black bear population.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) made the decision to bring the hunt back for the second year in a row, continuing from 2025.

This year’s hunt is taking place in four regions of Florida in areas known as Bear Harvest Zones (BHZ) including: East Panhandle BHZ, North BHZ, East BHZ, and South BHZ. The FWC is also allotting 193 permits to be given out to applicants based on a lottery system.

FWC The South zone is bounded on the north by Lee and Hendry County lines, on the east by the Hendry and Collier County lines, on the south by the Collier County line, and on the west by the Collier County line and Interstate 75. The zone does NOT include Big Cypress WMA and encompasses all or parts of Lee, Hendry, and Collier counties.

Despite the FWC’s decision to have the hunt, some residents and wildlife organizations are raising awareness of the potential risks of the black bear hunt continuing the issues that were raised around last year's hunt.

This comes as the hunt was previously not held for a decade after receiving strong backlash in the wake of the 2015 black bear hunt. That hunt was halted by the FWC after only two days due to a higher-than-expected number of bears being killed.

Katrina Shadix, resident of Seminole County and executive director for Bear Warriors United, a non-profit wildlife organization, condemns the FWC for their decision in continuing the black bear hunt.

“For FWC to do this was ... a slap in the face,” Shadix said. “It was a betrayal of the public trust, and it’s downright criminal because they are killing animals.”

Shadix explained that she and her organization were previously involved in efforts with the FWC to lessen bear killings due to human-bear contact by teaching Florida residents how to properly secure trash. Shadix feels that the FWC’s decision on continuing the hunt undermines the efforts of her and her organization to protect bears from being killed and increases concern for the black bear population.

Tony Young, FWC’s statewide hunting expert, explained that the hunt is being controlled in a way that the FWC believes, despite concerns, will have no drastic impacts on the black bear population.

“There’s no chance that too many people are gonna harvest too many bears,” Young said. “We’re not doing it in areas that have less bears, we’re doing it only in areas that have tons of bears.”

Young also explained that with the FWC only allowing 193 bear permits to be given out and with only one bear per person allowed to be harvested, the hunt won’t affect the black bear population, which according to FWC, stands at about 4,000 bears.

Limits on what bears can be killed were also implemented by the FWC. Female bears with cubs are prohibited from being harvested, as well as are bears weighing 100 pounds or less.

An email from Amber Crooks, environmental policy manager for the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, one of Florida’s largest environmental organizations, expressed how the Conservancy worries about how the hunt could impact some black bear populations that are at higher risk than others.

“The Conservancy's primary concern is that hunting could undermine efforts to recover vulnerable black bear populations in Southwest Florida, particularly the isolated Glades-Highlands subpopulation, which is at risk of local extinction," Crooks said. “This subpopulation was estimated at fewer than 100 bears, and its long-term survival depends in part on restoring habitat connections with the larger Big Cypress population.”

One of the regions where the hunt is taking place is the South BHZ, which includes all or parts of Lee, Hendry and Collier counties. While it does not include Glades County or the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area, the hunt happening in the counties surrounding the two is something the Conservancy is troubled by.

Hunting will be allowed in the following Wildlife Management Areas in the South Zone: CREW: Dec. 5-27, Dinner Island Ranch: Dec. 5-27, Dinner Island Ranch – Caracara Unit: Dec. 5-6, 19-20, 26-27, Okaloacoochee Slough: Dec. 5-27, Picayune Strand: Dec. 5-27, Spirit-of-the-Wild: Dec. 5-27.,

For Mark Benton, a resident of West Palm Beach and president of the Scientific Outdoorsman Foundation, an organization that blends hunting and wildlife conservation, the black bear hunt is something he believes will not have any drawbacks on the population.

“The population models that are being used to estimate how many can be harvested are very carefully evaluated to make sure that the harvest will not exceed the rate of growth in a year,” Benton said. “And that means that even if every single quota was filled with a female bear, the population would still not decline.”

Similar sentiments were shared by FWC expert Young, as he mentioned that despite the FWC having 193 permits available, not all 193 permits will be used. According to Young, in last year’s bear hunt, only about 30% of the permits available were used.

From FWC’s 2025 Black Bear Hunt Summary Report, 52 bears in total were harvested from the hunt. The 52 bears harvested stand in comparison to the 172 total permits issued for last year’s hunt.

For Shadix’s organization, Bear Warriors United, efforts have been made to also limit the number of permits that are going to be used for harvesting bears in this year's hunt.

“We’ve also purchased the bear hunt lotto tickets and have secured a very good percentage of those bear hunting licenses,” Shadix said. “We’ve saved a large percentage of bears from being killed from purchasing them.”

Efforts to purchase and secure bear hunting lottery permits are one way some bear advocates are making attempts to lessen the number of bears harvested. Another way is through something that Shadix is currently working on, which is collecting and raising money to pay hunters to not use their bear killing tag, something she has continued doing since last year’s hunt.

Others, like Benton, who applied for this year's bear hunt, find that the bear hunt is not only beneficial for managing the black bear population, but the hunt also is a way for the FWC to raise money.

“And the amount of money raised from doing it [the black bear hunt] is immense,” Benton said. “There’s still the tag fees involved, the money that people spend on equipment, and all that equipment has an excise tax on it called the Pittman-Robertson Fund that also goes right back into the FWC and other conservation agencies.”

The number of applicants that apply for the black bear hunt is indeed much larger than the actual permits issued. For this year's black bear hunt, over 150,000 applications were received.

Whether the hunt will have an affect on the overall Florida bear population or if the FWC will continue the hunt after this year are questions that won't be answered until after the season concludes.

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