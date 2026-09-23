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Varied media sites report Donalds scrubs references to Trump off campaign site

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 23, 2026 at 7:13 AM EDT
Image from new Byron Donalds campaign web site with fewer references to President Trump.
Byron Donalds web site
Image from new Byron Donalds campaign web site with fewer references to President Trump.

Multiple national and international media sites reported in stories Tuesday that Florida gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds has quietly removed many references to President Trump off a new campaign site.

The Guardian said Donalds launched an updated campaign website on Tuesday that was stripped of almost every mention of Trump.

The Miami Herald reported that tracking services noted that at least eight separate references to Trump were scrubbed from the new site’s main page.

Among the items taken off was a banner promoting the Trump "agenda" and a photo of Donalds and his wife with Trump.

NBS News reported that the Donalds campaign said the new site was focusing on policy issues.

The move came as Trump's approval rating dropped to historic lows -- at or below 30 percent according to several polling sites.

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Government & Politics WGCU NewsByron DonaldsPresident TrumpElection 2026
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