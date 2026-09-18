Collier will not raise tax rate, but will cut some funding for conservation program

The property tax rate will not go up in Collier County in the coming year, but the Conservation Collier program will lose about $5 million to make that happen.

Commissioners voted Thursday night to reduce tax collections for the land preservation program from about $35 million a year to $30 million.

That will prevent an increase of about $13 a year, for the owner of a home valued for taxes at $400,000.

Board chairman Dan Kowal spoke in favor of the reduction for Conservation Collier.

"I just want to make sure that we are doing what we have to, conservatively and efficiently, and still operate and get the job done," he said. "And save the people a few dollars."

Commissioners met for more than three hours, and heard from about 25 people who argued for and against the reduction for the conservation program.

Tabitha Sadler identified herself as a Collier resident and environmentalist. She spoke against the reduction.

"I think the program was started to help with stormwater run-off issues," she said. "But they (preserved lands) also filter pollutants and help prevent red tide, which can hurt our economy. They also act as storm buffers, to help with water and flooding. They do all these wonderful things for us."

Commissioners Rick LoCastro and Burt Saunders voted against the reduction for Conservation Collier. Dan Kowal, Chris Hall and William McDaniel voted for it. All five commissioners voted to approve the final budget of more than $3 billion.

Collier has used the program often in recent years to buy land. The goal is to save natural lands from possible development. The county staff said the fund still has more than $60 million for maintenance of preserved land. And, after the action taken Thursday night, it will get $30 million during the fiscal year that begins October 1.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.