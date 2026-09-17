Work progressing on new Fort Myers Beach pier; public caution urged near site

Work is progressing on the new Fort Myers Beach pier. The original pier was all but washed away by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

Crews continue demolition activities, including removing existing piles. Following this phase, the next phase will include concrete pile installation.

During pile-driving activities, a 150-foot safety perimeter will be established around the work area each morning and removed at the end of each workday. The public is urged to remain aware of these restricted areas, follow all posted signage and maintain a safe distance from construction operations.

Vibratory hammers will be used to set the templates needed for pile installation. Vibrations may be noticeable near the work area while the vibratory hammer is operating.

These vibrations will happen for short periods as template piles are driven intermittently into the ground.

Once the templates are set, a drill will be used to remove sand before the concrete piles are placed into position.

A diesel hammer will then be used to drive the concrete piles into the ground, serving as the foundation for the new pier.

This work is anticipated to occur for several hours each day, with brief pauses as crews move between piles or analyze results.

Pile driving is a noisy operation and will produce a loud, repetitive impact each time the hammer strikes a pile.

Crews currently anticipate driving about three piles per day, although the rate may vary based on field conditions and construction progress. The project requires a total of 108 piles.

Crews will start landside and work west toward the end of the pier.

The public is encouraged to remain a safe distance from the work area and to use hearing protection if the sound becomes uncomfortable.

As concrete piles are delivered to the worksite, motorists on Estero Boulevard may experience brief, intermittent delays while crews safely direct large delivery trucks into the construction area. Flaggers will be onsite to safely direct motorists and pedestrians in the area.

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