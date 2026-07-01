Lee County Tax Collector's Office begins offering concealed weapon license replacements

The Lee County Tax Collectors Office is now able to replace lost or destroyed concealed weapon licenses.

The new service is available through the office's partnership with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Shelly Walker, the office's assistant director for customer services, says the service is necessary.

"Say, how often to you lose your driver's license? A permit is like one of those documents. I wouldn't say it's something that happens frequently, but it's important to get it replaced," she said.

Walker added that before replacements were available in Lee, local customers would either drive to North Port, or mail paperwork to Tallahassee to get a new copy.

“We are pleased to be able to expand our partnership to make it easier and more convenient for Floridians to receive concealed weapon license services,” said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson.

Original, renewal and replacement licenses are available in-person by appointment. To book, visit https://leetc.com/renewals/.

A concealed weapon license is not strictly required to carry a concealed handgun, electronic weapon, tear gas gun, knife, or Billie club in Florida.

Reasons why some people may need a concealed license include:



Reciprocity: A Florida concealed weapons license allows you to carry in about 35 other states that recognize Florida's permit. (Permitless carry within Florida does not automatically grant you concealed carry rights in other states).

A Florida concealed weapons license allows you to carry in about 35 other states that recognize Florida's permit. (Permitless carry within Florida does not automatically grant you concealed carry rights in other states). Out-of-State Residents: Florida's permitless carry law only applies to those eligible who are in Florida. Non-residents must possess a concealed weapons license from Florida or a reciprocal state to legally conceal carry.

Florida's permitless carry law only applies to those eligible who are in Florida. Non-residents must possess a concealed weapons license from Florida or a reciprocal state to legally conceal carry. No Waiting Period: Having a concealed weapons license allows you to bypass the standard 3-day waiting period for handgun purchases from a licensed dealer.

And to carry without a concealed weapons license in Florida, you must meet the following criteria:



Be 21 years of age or older .

. Be a U.S. citizen or a permanent resident alien.

Not be prohibited by state or federal law from possessing or purchasing a firearm.

Carry a government-issued ID (e.g., a driver's license or state ID) on your person at all times when carrying, and present it upon the demand of a law enforcement officer.

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