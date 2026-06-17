Lee looks at flat budget while worrying about possible changes to the property tax system

Lee County is looking at a flat budget this coming year, based on preliminary property tax numbers. And, if voters approve major changes to the tax system in November, deep budget cuts may follow in future years.

Commissioners got their first looks at the preliminary budget on Tuesday, and said they're pleased the departments in county government are not asking for major increases. However the constitutional offices like sheriff, clerk of courts and others, have not yet submitted their requests.

County administration has asked those offices to think flat in their asks for the coming year.

Then the budget workshop turned to the future, and possible passage of the referendum on property taxes.

Commissioners used words like scary and daunting to describe what could happen if the proposal passes: Loss of 25 percent of revenue the first year, and 40 percent loss in the years after that. Those losses are compared to the current budget. Lee budget planners presented the figures.

"I'm trying to be realistic, and not panic, with the sky is falling-itis," Commissioner David Mulicka said. "But I don't know of anyone in Lee County, or very few, who could take a 40 percent pay cut and then, two years ahead, when everything is going to cost more, still pay their bills. That's a pretty heavy ask."

Commissioner Brian Hamman said he hears from citizens who believe it would be easy to cut fat from the local government budget. Hamman said that is not true, and that the county budget is not fat. Hamman said the county must communicate with voters on how the property tax reductions could affect services and quality of life.

Commissioners also said people may support government cutbacks in a general sense, especially if somebody else's services are cut. But people get upset if the services they use are reduced or eliminated.

In the meantime, next year's budget has to be finalized and approved in September. Voters statewide will cast ballots in November on the property tax changes.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.