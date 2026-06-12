Upcoming temporary nighttime lane closure scheduled June 17 for Big Carlos Pass Bridge

Traffic on the new Big Carlos Pass Bridge will be shut down in both directions between 8 and 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, so crews can conduct final work needed before project completion.

The contractor anticipates the closure will last about one hour.

Motorists should anticipate delays and are encouraged to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.

This work is part of Lee County’s project to construct a new bridge over Big Carlos Pass, from Estrellita Drive on Fort Myers Beach to the Lovers Key State Park bayside entrance on Lovers Key.

The new bridge includes one travel lane in each direction, bicycle lanes, a 6-foot-wide sidewalk along the north side of Estero Boulevard and a 10-foot-wide shared use path along the south side of Estero Boulevard.

A parking area with access to the Lovers Key State Park will be included on the southeast side of the bridge. The project also includes relocation of existing infrastructure for Lee County Utilities and Bonita Springs Utilities.

The project started in Summer 2023, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 9:30 a.m. June 30. The event will happen in the shade under the south side of the bridge by Lovers Key State Park, about 2 miles north of New Pass Bridge. The Big Carlos Pass Bridge is about 6 miles south of the Matanzas Pass Bridge and connects Estero Island to Lovers Key.

For more information about the project, visit https://bigcarlosbridgeproject.com/.

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