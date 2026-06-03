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Fort Myers Beach planning a forum for stakeholders about how resilient future looks

WGCU | By Samuel Brucker
Published June 3, 2026 at 2:25 PM EDT
The pier at Fort Myers Beach awaits rebuilding after being destroyed in 2022 by Hurricane Ian. The Fort Myers Beach town council approved a contract with Will McKannay to be the new town manager at the Monday night meeting.
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The pier at Fort Myers Beach awaits rebuilding after being destroyed in 2022 by Hurricane Ian.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach is offering an outlet for island stakeholders to provide input on how the island community can stay resilient in the long-term.

It's called the Recovery and Resilience Community Plan Open House and will be held Thursday, June 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fort Myers Beach Town Hall.

Fort Myers Beach Public Information Officer Abigail Eberhart said the meeting is an important opportunity for residents, business owners, property owners, and stakeholders to help shape the future of Fort Myers Beach with a long-term road map, highlighting priorities relating to infrastructure, mobility, environmental protection, economic vitality, community character, and quality of life.

"The feedback gathered will directly inform the Recovery and Resilience Plan and help identify priorities that may guide future Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) investments, ensuring future projects reflect the community’s needs, values, and vision for generations to come,” Eberhart said.

The town has partnered with AECOM, an international infrastructure, planning, engineering, and resilience consulting firm. The firm is expected to work closely with town officials and stakeholders to incorporate their recommendations.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about the planning process and meet with members of the project team

Stakeholders who cannot attend are still encouraged to provide feedback with a survey available on the Recovery and Resilience Plan webpage.

For more information, go to the Recovery and Reliance Plan webpage.

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Government & Politics WGCU NewsFort Myers BeachEnvironment
Samuel Brucker
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