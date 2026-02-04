© 2026 WGCU News
The legal fight against Alligator Alcatraz

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Kate Cronin
Published February 4, 2026 at 6:41 AM EST

The Lee County Courthouse was the home for a legal showdown between The Immigration Detention Center known as Alligator Alcatraz and several former detainees. They testified about the inability to obtain legal counseling and the punishment they received if they asked for representation.

They are part of one of two lawsuits against the detention facility. The other targets the environmental impact Alligator Alcatraz is having on the fragile ecosystem it surrounds. WGCU’s Kate Cronin details a recent win the environmental case experienced against the state, before WUSF’s Meghan Bowman breaks down some of the concerns the site is having on the protected wetlands.

Government & Politics WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusAlligator AlcatrazEvergladesEnvironmentImmigrantsImmigrationImmigration Detention
