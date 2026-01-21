SWFL reacts to Venezuela political changeover

There are mixed emotions after the United States forcefully removed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro due to his alleged connections with South American drug cartels.

In Southwest Florida, some are celebrating the move and believe it will bring Venezuela into a brighter future. On the more immediate side, WGCU Culture and Connections Reporter Elizabeth Andarge introduces us to one FGCU student who ponders what this change in leadership means for Venezuelans living in the Sunshine State.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.