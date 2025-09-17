Get ready to pay more for City of Fort Myers utilities

If you get your water and sewer service from the City of Fort Myers, prepare to pay more, starting in two weeks.

Fort Myers water and sewer rates will increase by five percent starting October 1, after a vote this week by the city council. And the council has approved additional five-percent rate hikes, every fiscal year from 2027 through 2030. The fiscal year for the city begins each October 1.

J. J. Cochrane says she's lived in the city for 40 years:

"Well I'm not happy about it," she said. "But I would be okay if they can make sure the water is clean, and that the water needed for all the building that they have approved, was sufficient."

The city said the extra money is needed for the utilities department to serve a growing population and remain financially sound.

Fort Myers rates for reclaimed water to irrigate lawns also are going up. The council voted to raise the cost by 10 percent for one year, starting in October. Reclaimed water rates will increase five percent a year after that, through the rest of this decade.

The city also is re-introducing a $150 fine for tampering with a water meter.

