USDA Cuts Impact on School Lunches

The United States Department of Agriculture is moving towards ending two programs that assisted schools and food banks purchaser food directly from local farmers and ranchers. While the USDA says these were programs associated with the pandemic, those in support of the programs say this will make it more difficult for schools and food pantries to obtain fresh produce. Dr. Marlene Schwartz, Director of the Rudd Center for Food Policy & Health at The University of Connecticut, joins us to talk about what these cuts could mean for school lunches and how this adds to continued issues food banks deal with on a daily basis.

