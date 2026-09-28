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Everglades area burning off Interstate 75 in Broward County

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 28, 2026 at 10:49 AM EDT
A fire is burning near Interstate 75 in the Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area.
Melvin Vigo Lugo/WGCU
A fire is burning near Interstate 75 in the Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area.

A fire is burning near Interstate 75 in the Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area.

Firefighters from the Everglades Field Unit of the Florida Forest Service have the 150-acre fire contained by 10 percent as of Monday morning.

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