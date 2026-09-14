Admission to environmental attraction Corkcrew Swamp Sanctuary is free on Sept. 19

Audubon Florida’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary draws visitors from around the world for its varied attractions: a 2.25-mile boardwalk through one of the world’s largest old-growth bald cypress forests; a top spot for wildlife photographers; and the “super” ghost orchid, the largest ever found that blooms most years in the swamp.

And this Saturday, Sept. 19, admission is free.

The community free day includes a bird talk by Helen Midney, museum manager for the Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, along with bingo, a community weaving project, and children’s wildlife art activities.

Free tickets are available through Audubon’s website. A website glitch the nonprofit cannot erase makes it appear tickets are unavailable so people do not need a physical ticket to get in for free on Sept. 19.

Mike Braun/WGCU The 2.25-mile boardwalk at Audubon Florida’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary takes visitors through pine flatwoods, the old-growth bald cypress forest, and is a top spot for wildlife photographers.

Florida residents can also visit for half price throughout September by choosing the resident ticket option online and showing proof of residency at the admissions desk.

The sanctuary, at 375 Sanctuary Road West in Naples, opens daily at 8 a.m. through Dec. 15. Visitors must arrive by 1 p.m. to allow enough time to walk the entire boardwalk before the sanctuary closes.

Regular admission is $17 for adults and $6 for children ages 6 to 14. Children younger than 6 are free.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.