Local supervisors of elections get out to help on National Voter Registration Day

Tuesday, Sept. 15, is National Voter Registration Day.

This annual nationwide event serves as a reminder of the fundamental importance of voting and is an opportunity to encourage and assist eligible citizens in registering to vote.

In Collier County, members of the Supervisor of Elections office will be in the community this week including at the NCH Baker and North Naples campuses and at local libraries to register voters.

In addition, they will be registering students at Florida Southwestern College and at local high schools for their High School Voter Registration Challenge.

In Lee County, the Supervisor of Elections office started their outreach Monday and will continue Tuesday at libraries across Lee County to get the community prepared for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Office personnel will also be assisting registered voters with voter registration updates and vote-by-mail requests, and providing information about the upcoming election at these scheduled drives.

Tuesday activities at the following libraries from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.:



East County Regional Library

Lakes Regional Library

Northwest Regional Library

South County Regional Library

From 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.:

Riverdale Public Library

From 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

Dunbar-Jupiter Hammon Public Library

Dates and times are also at the office website at https://www.lee.vote/315/Calendar-of-Events.

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