Laura Cassels/Florida Center for Government Accountability

  A NOAA WP-3D Orion N43RF, known as Miss Piggy, flies into Tropical Storm Idalia in August 2023 as it formed into a major hurricane. Idalia caused damages from Florida to North Carolina, including record-setting storm surge from the Big Bend to Tampa Bay and a spate of deadly tornadoes.
    Severe weather: As budget cuts hit, AI tools could fill gaps but data they need is at risk
    The Trump Administration is cutting personnel and funding for federal agencies such as the National Weather Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency as hurricane season 2025 begins. But wait! Artificial intelligence is rolling out lightning-fast data-crunching powers that can fill in for some of the missing meteorologists and emergency managers. But wait! Those AI platforms rely on precise data to perform their miracles. And those data largely come from scientists at the National Weather Service and its parent, NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, whose data collection capabilities are being curtailed. So where does that leave the American people, particularly Floridians, when it comes to forecasting and recovering from severe weather? That is decidedly unclear.