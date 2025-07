Inflation has been on a lot of people’s minds, especially the savvy shoppers who are on the lookout for the perfect deal. As the cost of items like household goods and clothing continue to skyrocket, many are turning to the thrift store to snag a bargain. As WGCU’s Kate Cronin found out, the prices might be cheap, but the quality of goods is enough to keep the customers coming back.

Inflation Leading to Surge at Thrift Stores | WGCU News