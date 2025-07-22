Lake Okeechobee revegetation project completed, to benefit Moore Haven Marsh, Fisheating Bay, Fisheating Bay islands

South Florida Water Management District / Special to WGCU The South Florida Water Management District and the MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife worked together to plant 1,000 eelgrass plants to help jumpstart the growth of submerged aquatic vegetation in Lake Okeechobee, specifically in Fisheating Bay. The FWC also planted nearly 400 trees and 10,000 Kissimmee grass and giant bulrush plants and district staff will plant an additional 20,000 giant bulrush in the area. Submerged aquatic vegetation improves water quality, provides ecological benefits, and contributes to both the well-being of wildlife and the overall health of the environment.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) completed a revegetation effort on Lake Okeechobee this spring, improving aquatic habitat in Fisheating Bay, Moore Haven Marsh and the Fisheating Bay islands.

Consistent hurricanes and tropical storms have kept Lake Okeechobee at a high-water level for the past few years. Alyssa Jordan, a biologist with FWC, said this has damaged submerged aquatic vegetation.

"This uproots the plants. This also shades out the plants, so they die," Jordan said. "It also prevents plants from growing from seeds, as there's no light penetration for the bottom."

The South Florida Water Management District planted 40,000 individual eelgrass, Kissimmee grass, and bulrush plants. Close to 29,000 sawgrass plants were placed across six acres in Moore Haven Marsh. One hundred pond apple, pop ash and bald cypress each made their way to the Fisheating Bay islands.

Jordan added how the revegetation enhances the habitats of native wildlife in the three regions.

"It also helps with water clarity and water quality," Jordan said. "Wading birds will search for food in these areas. It's a very beneficial plant to have— all of our submerged aquatic vegetation is."

FWC noted that this year’s low lake stages have increased water clarity, which will give the submerged plants better access to light.

